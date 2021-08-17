Just days before releasing her long-awaited studio album Solar Power, Lorde has shared her latest single “Mood Ring,” alongside a bright music video.

The acoustic-backed track is the third single off her third record, following the release of tracks “Solar Power” and “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” All three tracks were written by both Lorde and Jack Antonoff.

“This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me,” Lorde said of the track. “Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album.”

Lorde spoke with 23,000 fans on a YouTube livestream before the video went live Tuesday, sharing her inspiration behind the track and saying it’s one of her favorites off the upcoming record.

“I thought ‘Mood Ring’ was a really cool metaphor for the kind-of magical thinking that we all employ at times to feel well,” she said. “I think about this sometimes when I’m reading my horoscope and I’m bending it to make it what I need it at that moment.”

In a New York Times profile, the New Zealand artist addressed comments that she made a “Jack Antonoff record” after the likes of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, who have also worked with the Bleachers frontman. She called such comments “sexist” and “insulting.”

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record,” she said. “I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting.”

The album arrives Friday, coming four years after her Grammy-nominated sophomore effort Melodrama. Check out the “Mood Ring” video above.