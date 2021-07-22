Lorde had a full takeover of Seth Meyers’ late-night talk show. an appearance that included the debut performance of her new song “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”

Lorde’s performance saw her sitting on the stage, nestled among flowers and her band. Produced by frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, “Stoned at the Nail Salon” will appear on the singer’s long-awaited album Solar Power, which arrives Aug. 20. “It’s definitely one of the quietest, most introspective, and internal moments on the record, but I thought it was cool to start with “Solar Power” and then to be like, ‘And also this,’” Lorde told Zane Lowe.

Lorde and Meyers also sat down for his trademark “Day Drinking” interview segment, which has previously seen appearances from Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers, and more. Here, Meyers brought Lorde to the New York City bar Zero Bond, where he created drinks built from her song titles, like “Solar Power” and “Ribs.” The pair also swapped slang from New Zealand and Boston, while Lorde had Meyers remember her very long birth name (which he got wrong). They ended up boozing so hard that Lorde had to get an IV drip after their daytime session.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lorde discussed how Antarctica served as an inspiration for Solar Power, which you can watch below.

Watch Lorde’s performance of “Stoned at the Nail Salon” up top.