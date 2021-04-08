Continuing the storied tradition of rappers not sticking to their retirement plans, Logic surprise-dropped a short new track titled “Tired in Malibu.”

“Check the steez/Shut the fuck up and get off of these/I spit degrees like a professor, never the lesser/Spit flames like gas, picture wordplay Tesla,” he raps at the start of the track, before referencing Back to the Future and Animorphs in back-to-back lines. He ends the minute-long track with what could be a tease, referencing his own retirement. “Back in the day, Big Lenbo gave me my rap name/Retired for a minute, but I guess I’m back, man.”

Following the release of No Pressure last year, which the now-31-year-old said would be his final studio album, Logic hopped on a Twitch livestream to reflect on his career. “Thank you to the industry for shitting on me every step of the way, because you only made me stronger," he told his fans, while thanking everyone from Drake and J. Cole to Mac DeMarco and Toro y Moi. Shortly after, he continued to reference his retirement when sharing photos of his son.

Tons of rappers have announced their plans to retire, only to come back years or even months later. Lupe Fiasco, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Master P, and more recently even Lil Tecca have made a show of hanging up their jerseys before getting back in the game. There’s no indication as to whether this new track from Logic is a sign of more to come, though, so it remains to be seen if he’s truly called it quits on his rap career.

Listen to “Tired in Malibu” above.