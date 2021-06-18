Logic is back, again.

After announcing his retirement from music in July of 2020 to focus on his family, Logic has returned with a new track titled “Intro.”

“The following statement was released today by Logic, through his attorney Paul Rothenberg Partner of Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP located in NYC, in response to questions about his future career plans: ‘I’m back,’” the Michael Jordan-inspired cover art for the track, which Logic shared on Thursday before the song dropped, reads.

“Intro” isn’t the first track that Logic has released since announcing his retirement in 2020. The Maryland rapper linked with Madlib under the name MadGic to drop “Mafia Music,” “Raddest Dad,” and “Mars Only Pt. 3.” Prior to that, Logic shared “Tired in Malibu” in April.

“I retired, but I’ve been making music every single day since I retired because I love it,” Logic said on a whispered and reversed outro on “Raddest Dad.” “And then I think what I realized was that I don’t like the industry. So I think I want to retire from the industry. That’s why I wanna do this music for free.” He went on, “Sometimes I wanna come back, but I don’t know if I should come back. I mean if I did, I’d want to be independent. That’d be pretty cool, being a major artist and actually retiring from the industry instead of music in itself. I don’t know, I think about a lot. Okay. Alright.”

Logic’s last album was 2020’s No Pressure.

Stream “Intro” below via Spotify and stay tuned for more from Logic.