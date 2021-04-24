Logic and Madlib dropped off a new song on Friday, titled “Mars Only pt. 3.”

It’s the first record from their new collaborative duo, MadGic (pronounced magic). In the lyrics, Logic hints at the existence of the pair’s full-length album: “Logic and Madlib is MadGic, your catalog tragic / Fuck a underground, fuck a pop sound / Made this whole album in a lockdown, hip hop is our town.”

The Maryland rapper alluded to something dropping on Friday night, cryptically writing, “Tonight….” on Twitter.

Last July, Logic announced his retirement from music, saying he wanted to instead focus on his family and baby son, Little Bobby. The news arrived following the release of what was said to be his final album, No Pressure. However, this month saw the arrival of his new song “Tired in Malibu,” the first piece of music he’s shared since retiring.

Madlib also released his latest album Sound Ancestors in February, a collaboration with Kieran Hebden of Four Tet. Logic talked about potentially making music with Madlib in an interview with The Needle Drop back in September. “The only guy I’d make an album with is Madlib. And if we were gonna do it, we’d coin ‘MadGic,’ and it wouldn’t be a Logic album,” Logic said. Looks like he got his wish.

Listen to “Mars Only pt. 3” at the top.