Logic’s hiatus from retirement continues. The Maryland rapper has shared his latest collab with Madlib, “Mafia Music.”

On the four-minute track, Logic reveals his joint album with Madlib as MadGic was recorded in one day—and begins the track by telling a story about the producer giving a bunch of beats to Kanye West.

“Madlib fucking crazy bruh,” Logic says. “We did like this whole album in a fucking night, dawg. That’s what’s crazy. Whole album in a night bruh. Egon was telling me a real story about how he had dropped off these CDs to Kanye’s engineer, I don’t even know if we can say that. When Kanye tweeted that shit, he was like, ‘Yo, Madlib just dropped off a bunch of CDs and beats.’ It was fucking Egon bro, that’s the man behind the magic right there.”

“Mafia Music” follows the duo’s second song “Raddest Dad,” which dropped on May 21—and where Logic explains his retirement status. “I retired, but I’ve been making music every single day since I retired because I love it,” he said. “And then I think what I realized was that I don’t like the industry. So I think I want to retire from the industry. That’s why I wanna do this music for free.”

He continued, “Sometimes I wanna come back, but I don’t know if I should come back. I mean if I did, I’d want to be independent. That’d be pretty cool, being a major artist and actually retiring from the industry instead of music in itself. I don’t know, I think about a lot. Okay. Alright.”

MadGic debuted their first song “Mars Only Pt. 3” in April, arriving on the heels of Logic’s track “Tired in Malibu,” the first piece of music he released since his album No Pressure and news of his retirement last July.

Listen to “Mafia Music” at the top.