Less than a year after announcing his retirement, Logic has hinted to fans that he’s making a return to music this Friday with the release of new material.

The Maryland rapper took to Twitter Wednesday night to share the news, with a statement which paid clear homage to Michael Jordan’s 1995 “I’m back” announcement which confirmed his NBA return.

“The following statement was released today by Logic, through his attorney Paul Rothenberg Partner of Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP located in NYC, in response to questions about his future career plans: ‘I’m back,’” the press release read.

Logic captioned the picture of the statement with “Friday,” which appears to mean he’s releasing something new on June 18.

At the end of his latest collaborative single with Madlib, “Raddest Dad,” which dropped in May, Logic explained why he was still releasing music even while retired.

“I retired, but I’ve been making music every single day since I retired because I love it,” he said in the message. “And then I think what I realized was that I don’t like the industry. So I think I want to retire from the industry. That’s why I wanna do this music for free. Sometimes I wanna come back, but I don’t know if I should come back.”

In July 2020, Logic announced his retirement alongside the release date of his sixth studio album, No Pressure. “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D.,” he tweeted on July 16, while sharing the release date “… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”