G-Unit’s prodigal son, Lloyd Banks, made his highly anticipated return on Friday with his new album, The Course of the Inevitable.

The new album boasts appearances from other well-respected spitters like Styles P, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, and more. These features are spread across 18 tracks produced by Chase N. Cashe, Dual Output, and others.

Banks has been teasing the C.O.T.I. acronym on his social media for a while, but it wasn’t until he dropped the album’s cover art starring his son, Christopher Lloyde III, that things started to feel real. This was paired with a trailer for the project that only added to the anticipation.

The Course of the Inevitable marks the end of a drought for Lloyd Banks fans. The album is his first project since 2016’s Halloween Havoc 3: Four Days of Fury. It’s also the rapper’s first official studio album since H.F.M. 2 (The Hunger for More 2) dropped in 2010. But, this hasn’t stopped him from giving fans a few loosies like the track he delivered for Griselda’s Conflicted soundtrack, “Element of Surprise.”

Listen to Lloyd Bank’s new album, The Course of the Inevitable, below via Spotify and Apple Music.