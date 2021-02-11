Toronto R&B singer Liza recently returned with her new single “ROLLA,” and now she’s back with a visual accompaniment to the melodic neo-soul-tinged track.

Co-directed by Noor Khan and Liza herself, the clip has a definitively throwback feel.

“The ROLLA visual tells a love story of two individuals embarking on a new journey together, as narrated by a Diana & the Supremes-inspired group,” says Liza. “I’ve always been in love with that era [the ’60s]: the looks, the style, and the music, so we wanted to create a visual inspired by that time. We also shot the entire visual in 8mm and 16mm film to really bring every character to life while inspiring feelings of nostalgia.” In addition to the stylish throwback performance choreography and in accordance with the video’s nostalgic feel, the clip is replete with scratchy film footage and a Queen and Slim-inspired vintage car in which Liza and her romantic interest are out for a drive.

The vehicular setting and title of the song is clearly a metaphor for the song’s central theme that pointedly addresses the uncertainty that surrounds the tentative early days of a romantic relationship. “Truthfully, I don’t think you’re ready for me” may be the arresting first line of the song, but it’s clear that Liza is sending a message that if her potential partner can handle the peaks and valleys that come with being part of a serious relationship, that she is open to the possibilities of a long term commitment.

Produced by frequent collaborator Toronto producer Akeel Henry, “ROLLA” is the first single from a forthcoming Liza project.