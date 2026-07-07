Liza

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Jesse Marco's music is made for summer. Earlier this year, he released "Superstar," which came about during a chill period but felt like a muggy backy
khrisd
Maybe it was the Memorial Day Weekend, but we got inundated with a number of solid remixes over the three-day weekend. No complaints, as it looks like people were testing out some new flavors to help them get their party on. We've got everything from main room beasts to back room bangers, from big names to fresh upstarts. What we like to call a (re)mixed bag.
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Latest Stories

Toronto R&B singer Liza poses against white backdrop
Music

Toronto's Liza Finds Her Higher Self in "Done Is Done" Music Video

Shot in a church, the video alternates between close-up shots of Liza that convey intimacy and the expansiveness of her surroundings emphasizing her solitude.

dcowie1727 days ago
liza
Music

Premiere: Liza Throws It Back in New "ROLLA" Music Video

Toronto R&B singer Liza is back with a visual for her new melodic neo-soul-tinged track "ROLLA." It's the first single from an upcoming project.

dcowie1986 days ago

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