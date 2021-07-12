In the lead up to Little Simz’s fourth studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, the rapper has been blessing fans with new material pretty much every month since she announced it back in April. Songs like her SAULT collaboration, “You From London”, last month’s trippy “Rollin Stone” and the empowering, Cleo Sol-assisted “Woman” have all impressed thus far.

“I Love You, I Hate You”, produced by frequent collaborator Inflo, is Simz’s latest release and the third drop from her forthcoming album. Swapping mass experimentation and anthemic numbers for something more introspective, “I Love You, I Hate You” sees the North London native reflect on her troubled relationship with her father.

“Inflo asked me, ‘What do you love and what do you hate?’ I knew the answer immediately,” says Simz of the new single. “I wanted to just let people know like, yo, I’m actually this way inclined, being this introverted person that has all these crazy thoughts and ideas and theories in my head and not always feeling like I’m able to express it if it’s not through my art.”

Inflo’s production, home to lush orchestral elements, wraps itself around Simz’s passionate flow and brings her personal bars to life. “I Love You, I Hate You” captures a gut-wrenching, relatable story for many and goes further in showing the versitality that will be on Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which lands on Sept. 3.

Take in the “I Love You, I Hate You” visualiser above, and pre-save the album here.