Just a couple of weeks ago, North London rapper Little Simz made a momentous return with the single “Introvert”, breaking a considerable period of silence and bringing with it the promise of a new album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The dust has barely settled, but she’s already back with its second extract, “Woman”

The new track, which was produced by Inflo and features an appearance from regular collaborator, R&B-soul vocalist Cleo Sol, is a heavy-hitting but delicately executed celebration of sisterhood and the women in her life that inspire her. The production feels timeless and thanks to Cleo’s gliding vocals, “Woman” is possibly the most upliftingly soulful release we’ve heard from Simz.