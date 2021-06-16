After dropping the triumphant “Introvert” back in April and the Cleo Sol-assisted “Woman” in May, Little Simz is back with new single “Rollin Stone”—the third cut from her upcoming third album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert—along with tour dates for her 2022 European tour.​​

In a stylistic, 180 turn from the soulful and uplifting “Woman”, the track sees Simz tackle a two-act structure. The first half features Simz’s signature blunt- and verbally demanding flow, as she meanders her way through the electro-rap production. The second half features a sung, robotic flow layered with Auto-Tune over acid drums and synths for an unexpected switch-up.