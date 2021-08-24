Lil Wayne isn’t relinquishing his throne anytime soon.

The New Orleans native is apparently gearing up to release three new albums, and soon. Young Money president Mack Maine revealed the news in a recent Twitter Spaces conversation, bringing up I Am Not a Human Being III first.

“Anybody that’s like a Wayne fan, they know that I Am Not A Human Being III is up, coming up soon,” Maine said. “Wayne and Rich the Kid have a project together that’s coming out soon. ColleGrove [2] is coming out soon, with him and 2 Chainz—I was about to say Tity Boi, we still call him Tity Boi. But uh, yeah, so it’s a lot of music Wayne’s working on.”

Last March, Weezy and 2 Chainz hinted at the impending release of the ColleGrove sequel—though, at the time, Tity Boi told fans they were planning to drop it in 2020. The project didn’t come, but more hype did bubble up in November. The first ColleGrove team-up came in 2016, opening at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The first I Am Not A Human Being arrived in 2010, and its sequel showed up in 2013.

Wayne has kept himself busy lately, appearing on Damian Lillard’s fourth studio album Different on Levels the Lord Allowed, in a new video for the collab “Lose” with KSI, and on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack.

Weezy also recently opened up about his own struggles with mental health, telling Emmanuel Acho for the “Uncomfortable Conversations” series about when he attempted suicide at the age of 12. Wayne explained the incident happened on a half-day from school when he almost got in trouble with his mother. He described putting her gun to his chest and pulling the trigger, with the police later finding him. He’s continuously credited one of those officers, whom he calls “Uncle Bob,” as the person who saved his life.