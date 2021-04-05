It is finally coming together.

Over the weekend, footage surfaced of Lil Wayne reportedly in the studio recording with Young Thug. Per LilWayneHQ.com, Wayne and Thugger were in the studio in Los Angeles after being spotted partying together at King Comb’s 23rd birthday party. There is no audio on the video, but Wayne is seen vibing out at the boards while Thug, Lil Twist, and A&R HoodBaby’s handles were tagged near the bottom.

This possibly pending collaboration won’t be the first time Wayne and Thugger connected, but due to the way their relationship started, any sign of the pair on good terms is great news for fans. Thug emerged on the scene during the beginning of Lil Wayne’s forced hiatus and legal issues with Cash Money. Thugger then aligned himself with Birdman and Rich Gang in 2013 after Gucci Mane went to prison. After releasing the Rich Gang album, Thug released his Barter 6 mixtape.

Due to slight stylistic similarities and toying with his then halted Carter album series, Wayne decided to go on the offensive against Thug. Weezy dissed him at shows and denounced the Barter 6 album. He even went as far as to ignore Thug when they first met.



“The first day he didn’t dap me up. Tried me. Now my feet hurt and I’ma real stepper. Left the pimpin’ hanging,” Thug said when recalling meeting Lil Wayne for the first time to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Despite this, Thug never fired back at Wayne and insisted the Barter 6 was done to pay homage to Weezy.

“Just off of that. I’m a player, I’m a real player and I don’t give no fuck,” Thug continued to the podcast. “Nothing about me is a groupie, no nothing! You inspired me.”

Now, the two have seemingly put their past behind them and are ready to give the fans the collaborations they crave. You can revisit their “Out West” collab from No Ceilings 3 below.