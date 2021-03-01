Lil Uzi Vert, whose 2020 opus Eternal Atake is still actively providing mid-pandemic therapy to the planet, appears to have gone public with his previously rumored relationshp with JT of the City on Lock duo City Girls.

In a tweet shared Sunday night, Uzi responded to JT’s announcement of adoration for crab legs by stating they were “on the way.” The crab legs in question, per JT, did indeed make their way to her following Uzi’s confirmation of them being en route:

Shortly after making good on his promise of swiftly delivered crab legs, Uzi referred to JT as “the one” and later told fans he loves her “and y’all will [too.]” Both of these messages, notably, were accompanied by the oft-used-by-Uzi bat emoji:

And over on Instagram, Uzi share a multi-photo post in which he and JT were seen rocking pairs of what appear to be Moncler x Rick Owens boots:

Amid these presumed relationship-confirmers, however, was word that alleged texts from Uzi to former partner Brittany Byrd had been made public. In the alleged texts, Uzi is seen telling Byrd the two are “still together” while denying that he’s moved on. JT, meanwhile, appeared to respond to this news with some commentary of her own:

In short, this presumed relationship-confirming announcement of sorts was an eventful one.

Uzi, of course, is fresh off the headlines mania spurred by his pricey (and surely trend-kickstarting) forehead diamond.

In a recent interview with Fat Joe, Uzi revealed his inspiration for the piece, noting that he’s “turnt up” and considers simply throwing down $24 million on a diamond ring to be the actual “stupidest idea.”

City Girls, meanwhile, were recently announced to be serving as co-executive producers on a new HBO Max comedy project from Insecure’s Issa Rae.