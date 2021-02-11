Issa Rae has another series in the works with HBO Max called Rap Sh*t, and some new details have emerged.

The half-hour comedy will tell the story of two alienated high school friends from Miami who get together and assemble a rap group. Per a press release, Rae is writing the pilot for an eight-episode season and will act as executive producer under her multimedia production company Hoorae.

Yung Miami and JT will also serve as co-executive producers, as well as the City Girls’ label leaders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas for Quality Control Films.

Additionally, Hoorae’s Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi will executive produce, with Insecure writer Syreeta Singelton serving as an executive producer and showrunner. Rae’s audio content company, Raedio will manage music supervision for the show.

The announcement of Rap Sh*t arrives after Rae revealed in mid-January that Insecure will come to an ending with Season 5, which is slated to air later this year. “Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae said of the news. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Rae is currently an executive producer on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, which has been renewed for a second season.