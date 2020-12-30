As 2020 comes to a close, it's clear Lil Durk is hip-hop's Most Improved Player. As a result, the Chicago native wants to be paid like one of the game's elite.

On Tuesday, Durk took to Twitter claiming he's upped his booking prices to $200,000 a show.

"I need 200k a show now smurk top 3 out here," Durkio tweeted. Later the same day, he dropped his "Coming Clean" video, embedded above.

Lil Durk had a transformative 2020. Along with being featured on Drake's hit single "Laugh Now, Cry Later" and Polo G's "3 Headed Goat" with Lil Baby, he also made an appearance on Nas' Grammy-nominated album King's Disease. Outside of lacing other artists with guest verses, Durk dropped his highly anticipated record The Voice, plus Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 and its deluxe version.

Durk's incredible year didn't come without hardships and controversies. In November, the rapper lost one of his close friends when King Von was murdered in Atlanta. Durk has also continued his longstanding beef with FBG Duck by allegedly dissing the rapper even though Duck was killed in Chicago in August.