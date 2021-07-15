Authorities are investigating the armed home invasion of Lil Durk.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at around 5 a.m. on Sunday at the rapper’s home in Braselton, Georgia, located about an hour outside of Atlanta. Durk and his girlfriend, India Royale, were reportedly inside at the time of the invasion and exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. It’s also unclear how many people illegally entered Durk’s home.

Police say the unidentified intruders fled the scene shortly after and remain at large. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for any information related to the home invasion.

A representative for Durk declined Complex’s request for comment.

News of the incident comes just days after DJ Akademiks reported a possible shooting at Durk’s residence, which is reportedly located in a gated community.