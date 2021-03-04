Lil Baby, who was crowned 2020’s Best Rapper Alive by Complex, has returned with the music video for his new track “Real As It Gets” featuring EST Gee.

Back in January, it was announced that the Louisville rapper signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG Records.

You can watch the video for “Real As It Gets,” which was directed by Caleb Jermale, up top via YouTube and stream the track below through Spotify.

Baby’s second studio album My Turn dropped back in February of 2020 and has since been certified triple platinum. Speaking with Complex, the Atlanta rapper recently shared that he’s planning on releasing a follow-up this year. “For sure. I want to drop,” he said. “There’s give and take on both sides: keep dropping or waiting. The only way I don’t drop an album in 2021 is if I drop a joint album, like a Drip Harder 2. Something like that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Baby named Lil Wayne the best rapper alive, talked about hanging out with Kanye West in Wyoming, and much more. Head here to read it in full and stay tuned for more music from Lil Baby and EST Gee.