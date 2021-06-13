Lil Baby and Lil Durk have officially topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with their collaborative effort, The Voice of the Heroes.

The team-up album, which is the rappers’ first full-length project together following tracks “How I Know,” “3 Headed Goat,” and DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get,” earned 150,000 equivalent album units in its first week of sales, the week ending June 10, according to MRC Data. The win is a major reason to celebrate for both MCs. For Baby, it’s his second chart-topping collection, while the album marks the very first time a Durk record has hit No. 1.

Of course, it surely helped that a string of guests on the album have already gone No. 1 themselves, including Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug and Rod Wave.

Breaking it down, the numbers on the board include 144,000 SEA units—or 197.71 million streams—and a little over 4,000 album sales, making Durk the sixth artist in 2021 to earn his first No. 1 record, after Olivia Rodrigo, Playboi Carti, Rod Wave, Morgan Wallen and Moneybagg Yo.

The news of the album’s success follows the reported death of Durk’s brother OTF DThang, who was reportedly shot at a Chicago club shortly after the album’s release last week. Durk has yet to tweet about his loss and has seemingly stopped promoting the album on socials after the fact. We’re keeping him and his family in our thoughts.