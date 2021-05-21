Latto knows that she’s the topic of discussion so she’s continuing to give haters something to talk about.

On Friday, the Atlanta rapper released her latest track, “The Biggest.” On the song, she discusses her new name and how she knows that distancing herself from her former moniker won’t stop people from finding an issue with her.

“Misunderstood so I made it official/Changed the name, watch them still make it an issue,” she raps. “Big Latto, bitch, ain’t nothin’ ‘bout me little/Let me show you bitches how to ball when all odds against you.”

Latto formerly rapped under the stage name Miss Mulatto or Mulatto. Although she claimed to have been trying to embrace her mixed ethnicity, the term “Mulatto” has been deemed offensive by many.

Because of this, Latto became the object of criticism on the internet.

At a certain point, the controversy surrounding her name started to overshadow her talent. However, she makes it clear on “The Biggest” that she wasn’t swayed by the criticism to change her name.

“Rap bitches ain’t talkin’ ‘bout nothin’/Fuck it, I’ll change my name but I bet they still gon’ find somethin’,” she continues. “Y’all ain’t bully out my shit/Drop hits, I still ain’t miss.”

