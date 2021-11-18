After Drake and Kanye West squashed their beef at the Toronto rapper’s mansion, Larry Hoover Jr. has confirmed the two will indeed appear at a benefit concert to help free his father.

Last month, J Prince said he was working with Drizzy and Ye in an effort to help advocate the clemency of Larry Hover, the co-founder of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples who is currently serving six life sentences. Not long after, Hoover Jr., who had a guest appearance on Kanye’s Donda album detailing the plight of his father and family, said he’d like to see the “Pop Style” collaborators set aside their differences to help free his father. Drake then met with Hoover Jr. and J Prince, and the latter proceeded to tease a benefit concert sometime in December.

In an interview with the Murder Master Music Show on YouTube, Hoover Jr. spoke about Kanye and Drake squashing the beef and confirmed the benefit concert for next month. “It’s happening, at this point,” he explained of the benefit show. “December 9th, you’ll see them together advocating for freeing Larry Hoover. We’re going to get the word out to as many people as we can. We gotta let the powers that be know that we want Larry Hoover in our community. That’s gonna be a big way to do it. Plus we want to show people of other communities that we can come together in peace.”

Asked if anyone else will show up to perform, Hoover answered, “I don’t know. You know, Kanye and Drake, they have star power. I don’t know who else may be there. It’s very possible—anybody in the business, I believe, those are some of the guys to work with and be a part of whatever they do.”

Hoover Jr.’s comments come not long after Ye indicated he wanted to sort his issues with Drake, and come together in advocating for Larry Hoover’s freedom.

“Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest,” said Ye earlier this month. “I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

Listen to Hoover Jr. talk about the concert up top. Below, he spoke briefly on the tragic murder of Young Dolph on Wednesday, saying, “He stands out in the community, he made it, there’s no reason for him to be murdered in the street. He’s the one that could help bring people from his community out the streets. Like, we shouldn’t be taking the guys out of our community that could help our community. That’s like what they did with my father.”