After announcing earlier this week that her 2020 studio album would be getting the remix treatment, Lady Gaga has released Dawn of Chromatica.

Executive produced by BloodPop and featuring remixes from Arca, Mura Masa, Coucou Chloe, Charli XCX, and more, the album is an electro reinvention of Gaga’s sixth studio LP. The original Chromatica was her sixth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and was the biggest opening week for a woman in 2020. It opened with 274,000 equivalent album units, securing Gaga’s place among the eight other women who have had at least six No. 1 albums. Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, and Taylor Swift all have six each. Madonna has nine, Janet Jackson has seven, and Barbra Streisand has 11.

“I invite you to dance to this album in celebration of young artists all over the world. Artists who see the world, feel the world, and put that feeling into something bigger than all of us: music. All love, LG,” wrote Lady Gaga on social media.

With features from Elton John, Blackpink, and Ariana Grande on the initial edition, Gaga said recording with the latter was a particular joy. “Her and I connected right away and she was so wonderful,” Gaga said of their relationship to Zane Lowe. “I think, maybe, she assumed that she came in and I was like ‘here, just sing this and thank you so much for your time.’ But instead, I asked her what needed, how she wanted to do things.” Gaga went to describe how hands-on they both were while they created “Rain on Me.”

Aside from releasing a remix album, Gaga has been hard at work maintaining her acting career. It was revealed back in July that she’d star as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated film House of Gucci. That one also stars Jared Leto and Adam Driver, and hits theaters Nov. 24.

Check out Dawn of Chromatica below: