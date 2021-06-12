In Broward County, Florida, June 11th will now be known as Kodak Black Day.

Kodak celebrated his 24th birthday all weekend by purchasing and customizing a Kobe Bryant-inspired Tesla Truck and by dropping a new 4-track EP, but he also rang in his 24th birthday by being presented with a proclamation by Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness that made June 11th known as Kodak Black Day. As reported by TMZ, the rapper was moved by the honor, who said it meant more to him than a platinum album.

The proclamation detailed Kodak’s charitable work over the years, as well as a list of his personal accomplishments. Kodak’s charitable spirit was why Trump granted Kodak clemency in the first place back in 2020. Prior to the announcement, Kodak attended a charity basketball game in Coral Springs that ended up raising $5,000 to benefit the Lippman Youth Shelter.

Kodak is known for his generosity, and that especially goes for his friends. He took to Instagram on Friday to show off a custom diamond bracelet he bought for Cardi B. The piece was created by the Philly-based Shyne Jewelers and featured multiple charms, one of which was dedicated to Cardi’s daughter. “Cardi B I Hope You Like Yo Bracelet” he wrote in the caption. Another charm looked like a Birkin bag, and another merely read “Cardikay.” Kodak and Cardi have remained close since the latter’s hit “Bodak Yellow” took off back in 2018. The track, which has since gone Diamond, was inspired by Kodak’s flow on “No Flockin.”