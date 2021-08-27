Kodak Black and former frequent collaborator Jackboy have been at each for a hot minute, but now Kodak is bringing YoungBoy Never Broke Again into it, too.

The two had a falling out sometime earlier this year, and just as their feud was dying down it has been resurrected again after Jackboy asserted that he’s the biggest Haitian rapper out right now. He also claimed that Kodak wasn’t actually Haitian, because he was born in Florida. Kodak didn’t agree with his statement, and replied earlier this week in a series of since-deleted posts, per HotNewHipHop.

“"I been gettin money everything was Skr8 till Lil buddy touched some paper. ... n***a ain't gotta be born in Haiti my momma & daddy from there & I speak my shit fluent," said Kodak, alluding to his issue with what Jack said. "Lame ass Haitian talk like a dam white boy. ... Jit stay on some hoe shit, I'll respond bra have all da clout you want."

On Friday, Jackboy released his new album Jackboy 2, but just before the release of the record Kodak accused his former friend of instigating the beef between him and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. For what it’s worth, Kodak and YoungBoy have been trading shots since at least 2017.