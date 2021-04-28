King Von continues to ride the tidal wave created by Welcome To O-Block by releasing a video for one of his debut album’s standout tracks, “Mine Too.”

The video directed by Jerry Production dropped on Wednesday. For this visual, Von and his fellow Only The Family members bring take over a mansion. But instead of changing their approach, they fill the home with the same dark, drill-inspired aesthetics that made them neighborhood superstars.

“Mine Too” is the third video to be released since Von was murdered in November 2020. It follows visuals for other fan favorites, “Wayne’s Story” and “Armed & Dangerous.”

Along with these videos, Lil Durk has taken it upon himself to keep Von’s name and legacy alive. Durk made sure Von had several posthumous appearances on OTF’s compilation album, Loyal Bros, while also making him the cover art for his album, The Voice. While Durk is handling things on the business end, Lil Reese made it clear that he’s willing to risk it all to make sure Von didn’t die in vain.

Watch King Von’s video for his latest single, “Mine Too,” above.