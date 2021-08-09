Nine months after his tragic death, King Von’s family has shared the music video for “Demon,” a standout track from the late rapper’s 2020 album Welcome to O’Block. Directed by Joan Pabon, the new visual arrives on what would’ve been Von’s 27th birthday.

Produced by the Chicago artist’s frequent collaborator Chopsquad DJ, the melodic “Demon” finds Von detailing his pre-fame life. “If I tell I love you, I mean it/Whitey got killed, I seen it/I was right there, still can’t believe it/Shit turned me to a demon,” he raps-slash-sings on the hook.

“Demon” is the fourth video Von’s family has shared since he died in a shooting last November, and follows previously released visuals “Armed & Dangerous,” “Mine Too,” and “Wayne’s Story.”

Von’s former girlfriend Asian Doll recently shared some heartbreaking tweets. On Saturday, exactly nine months to the day that Von was shot, the 24-year-old rapper took to Twitter on to air out her emotions.

“Bro I will give up everything just to have 1 more conversation with von shit even a hug,” she wrote in the first of several tweets. “Nothing has ever broken me but this right here breaking me into pieces. I hope one day I stop feeling like this.”

Over the past nine months, Asian Doll has shared various special tributes to her late boyfriend, honoring Von with a tattoo on her hand back in November and showing off in January a chain she got made that depicts the rapper.

Check out the new video for King Von’s “Demon” up top.