Kid Cudi is set to perform as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live next month, and it’s safe to say that he’s very excited about it.

On Tuesday, Saturday Night Live announced the musical guest and host lineup for its next three episodes. Cudi is tapped for the April 10 episode, which is hosted by Carey Mulligan, and he expressed his excitement in a series of tweets. First he posted a picture of the lineup, and he followed it up by letting fans know just how much the opportunity means to him.

“If u know me, u know snl is a huge dream of mine,” he wrote. “This is huge. Cannot friggin wait!” He previously showed up to perform alongside frequent collaborator Kanye West for an infamous episode in 2018, which was hosted by Adam Driver. He also showed up in a pre-recorded sketch alongside Ye and cast member Kyle Mooney.

As for the other two episodes, Maya Rudolph is hosting on March 27 with musical guest Jack Harlow, while Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya is hosting on April 3 with St. Vincent. It’s likely that Cudi will perform music from Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, although it’s possible he could use it as a chance to debut new material

Previous musical guests this season have ranged from Phoebe Bridgers and Bad Bunny, to Megan Thee Stallion and Bruce Springsteen. As for Season 46’s hosting duties, Chris Rock, John Mulaney, and Adele have been among the names to grace the SNL stage.