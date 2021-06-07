Just a few days after releasing his latest single, “Back In Traffic,” as part of Apple Music’s Juneteenth: Freedom Songs collection, Hit-Boy has revealed that Kendrick Lamar had a hand in crafting the song’s melody and lyrics.

Hit-Boy took to his Instagram story Sunday night to disclose Kendrick’s writing credit.

“Lyrics/melody written by Kendrick Lamar, brought to life by [KIRBY],” the super producer wrote in a post. “Can’t thank y’all enough.”

It isn’t the first time Hit-Boy and Kendrick have connected on wax. Over the years, the TDE artist has rapped over Hit-Boy beats on several occasions, most notably on good kid, m.A.A.d. city standout “Backseat Freestyle,” A$AP Rocky’s “1 Train,” and Jay Rock’s “Wow Freestyle.”

“Back in Traffic” represents the first new material from Kendrick since his scene-stealing guest feature on Busta Rhymes’ “Look Over Your Shoulder” last fall. According to fellow Compton rapper Game, though, fans might not have to wait much longer for new music from Lamar.

Last week, Game made headlines after he claimed that’s Kendrick’s new album is coming “real soon.”

“I talked to Top Dawg. You know, he told me Kendrick ‘bout to hit n****s with some shit real soon and shit. So, you know, who knows how real soon that it but if Kendrick is working, that shit is always major,” Game said in an Instagram video.

Check out Hit-Boy’s latest single “Back In Traffic” via Apple Music, and stay tuned for updates regarding Kendrick’s forthcoming album.