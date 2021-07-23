It looks like Kanye West and Jay-Z have patched up their relationship.

Kanye held a listening event for his upcoming Donda album at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday night and fans were very delighted to find out that Jay-Z is on the project. The event was livestreamed on Apple Music.

Jay-Z was featured on what seemed to be the last track on Donda. In his verse, the 4:44 rapper even teased a possible sequel to the pair’s 2011 collaborative album Watch the Throne. “This might be the return of the throne,” Jay raps on the track, which you can hear a snippet of below.

Shortly after the track premiered, Young Guru revealed that Jay recorded his verse earlier today.

Another surprise feature on the album came from Lil Durk. The Chicago rapper previously said that he missed a chance to feature on the project. “I missed the jet,” Durk wrote under a post from Justin LaBoy about Kanye’s Donda. “Well next album.”

After the world was able to hear Donda, and see that Durk was featured on it after all, the rapper took to Twitter to say he was just joking.

Other features that were heard throughout the album at the event include Travis Scott, Pusha-T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Don Toliver, Pop Smoke, and others.

Donda, which is Kanye’s tenth studio album, is scheduled to drop in just a little over an hour at midnight on Friday, July 23. Kanye will also reportedly perform at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend.