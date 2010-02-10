Jesus Is King, Kanye West’s 2019 album featuring the Chick-fil-A-referencing “Closed on Sunday” and the Whole Truth-flipping “Follow God,” is now a Grammy-winning effort.

During Sunday’s 2021 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Jhené Aiko, the album emerged victorious in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category. Other nominees included Cody Carnes’ Run to the Father, Hillsong Young & Free’s All of My Best Friends, We the Kingdom’s Holy Water, and Tauren Wells’ Citizen of Heaven.

For some fans, Jesus Is King proved to be a divisive effort. Lyrically, at least, the album marked West’s deepest musical adherence yet to crafting a listening experience focused on his take on Christianity. The album’s production, however, received praise, even from critics who were underwhelmed by the lyrical content and/or put off by the Trump-centered headlines that permeated the JIK era.

“There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God,” West told Zane Lowe in a JIK-promoting Apple Music interview in 2019. “I’m free. The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital.”

With Sunday’s win, West now has 22 total Grammy wins across his undeniably influential and provocative career.

Given where JIK sits among the rest of West’s discography, many were surprised by the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album win. And, of course, plenty were quick to note that West shared a video clip just last year in which he was seen urinating on one of his Grammy trophies.