Kanye West and Irina Shayk appear to be growing closer.

A source told Page Six that Ye has reportedly been wanting to get back into dating and has had his eye on Shayk for some time. “Kanye always had a thing for Irina, so she came to mind early on in his divorce from Kim [Kardashian]. He decided to shoot his shot, and it worked,” the insider said.

The pair apparently got together shortly after Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February. However, it seems like Kanye and Shayk’s relationship will remain casual for now, as Ye has no plans to relocate from Los Angeles to New York City, where Shayk lives.

“Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance,” a source told People. “Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC.”

“His kids live in L.A,” the source added. “He is very focused on business in L.A. too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again.”