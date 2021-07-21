YZY SZN is in full swing.

During Game 6 of the NBA finals, Beats by Dre premiered a commercial starring American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson that featured a new track from Kanye West titled “No Child Left Behind.”

But that wasn’t all.

Also in the clip, Kanye revealed that his DONDA album will drop later this week on Friday, July 23. A listening event for the album, which will go down on Thursday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, will be livestreamed via Apple Music.

The Beats spot debuted about a month after 21-year-old Richardson punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games by winning the women’s 100-meter race in Oregon. The athlete’s Olympic dreams were ultimately put on hold, as she was hit with a one-month suspension after testing positive for marijuana.

But rather than focus on the controversial ban, the Beats by Dre ad celebrated Richardson’s undeniable athletic prowess, highlighting her strength on and off the track, while Kanye’s new song served as the soundtrack.