If you missed Kanye West’s Donda listening party last night in Vegas, you still have the chance to listen to the rumored album before it drops—whenever that ends up being.

As shared by Pusha-T on Monday and officially announced by Live Nation, “Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event” is taking place this week.

The event goes down at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8 p.m. on Thursday, toward the tail end of the week when media personality Justin Laboy claimed the album was scheduled to drop.

Fans left the Vegas listening party claiming the album included verses from Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Pusha, and that the project still included some religious themes that were present throughout his previous release Jesus Is King.

And while it still isn’t clear when—or if—Donda is going to drop, Kanye is no stranger to elaborate listening parties. Of course, it’s hard to forget his Madison Square Garden reign for The Life of Pablo, the parties for his 2018 production run including Ye and Kids See Ghosts, or his Sunday Service-led Jesus Is King presentations, so time will tell if any more Donda pop-ups are set to happen.

Tickets for Kanye’s latest event are set to go on sale today (July 19) at 5:00 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the event are $50 and $20, respectively.