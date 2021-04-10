Justin Bieber is still doing his part to help others in need.

The Grammy-winning artist appeared at downtown Los Angeles elementary school on Thursday, where he treated students to a mini-concert. Billboard reports the performance was part of a welcome back charity event organized by Amazon and Baby2Baby—a nonprofit that provides basic necessities to LA children living in poverty.

Bieber reportedly performed several tracks off his 2020 studio album Changes and his 2021 effort Justice. The event occurred less than a week after Bieber dropped his surprise gospel-inspired EP, Freedom, which included appearances by Tory Kelly, Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore, and Beam.

Kelly Rowland, a board member and ambassador for Baby2Baby, was also at Thursday’s event, which benefited students at MacArthur Park Visual and Performing Arts Elementary. She shared a series of photos from the day and a heartfelt “thank you” to Amazon for their involvement.

“I was so proud to join @Baby2Baby and @Amazon to welcome students back to school after a year of learning remotely,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you Amazon for helping us provide backpacks filled with hygiene items, face masks, hand sanitizer and school supplies as well as food, diapers, clothing and more to ensure that children and their families have the essentials they need to stay safe while at school and at home. Follow @Baby2Baby to keep up with their amazing COVID-19 relief work!”