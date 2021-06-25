Earlier this month, Juicy J announced his plans to expand his 2020 album The Hustle Continues, and now he’s followed through on his promise with the new deluxe edition.

Entitled The Hustle Still Continues, the expanded version of the record features nine new tracks including “Take It” featuring Rico Nasty and Lord Infamous. Among the other fresh features are Pooh Shiesty, Henry AZ, Duki, Reylovesu, Kaash Paige, and Project Pat, who also appeared on the original version of The Hustle Continues.

Earlier this year, the influential rapper courted controversy after he suggested his fans should not get vaccinated in a since-deleted tweet. “If I was you, I wouldn’t get vaccinated,” he wrote. “I would wear a mask & take vitamins.”

Juicy J was criticized for his remarks, and it should be noted that vaccines, of course, are essential in combating the global COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of whether you’re afraid of needles or not.

Listen to The Hustle Still Continues above.