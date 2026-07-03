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Lil Durk Is the New Jay-Z, According to Gillie da Kid
During a recent podcast, Gillie da Kid called Lil Durk the new Jay-Z, a title Durkio has given himself on several occasions on wax and Twitter.
Adam Sandler Stars in Teaser for Netflix’s LeBron James-Produced Basketball Drama 'Hustle'
Netflix shared the first teaser for 'Hustle,' the LeBron James-produced drama starring Adam Sandler as a basketball scout looking to restart his career.
Dave East Celebrates Buying His First Store in Harlem, Says Nipsey Hussle 'Laid the Blueprint'
While taking to Instagram on Tuesday to announce he's now the proud owner of a store in Harlem, NYC, Dave East paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.
Diddy’s Claim of Being Inspired to Hustle by Waking Up With ‘15 Roaches’ on His Face Has People in Stitches
Diddy shared a would-be inspirational update after the long weekend, claiming he once woke up with "15 roaches" on his face when he was younger.
Juicy J Shares 'The Hustle Still Continues' Deluxe Album f/ Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, and More
Earlier this month Juicy J announced his plans to expand his 2020 album, and he’s followed through on that promise with 'The Hustle Still Continues.'
Juicy J Details New Album 'The Hustle Continues,' Shares Wiz Khalifa Collab
Megan Thee Stallion, ASAP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, and more will make appearances on Juicy J's first independent project in more than a decade.
Watch the Music Video for Yo Gotti's Latest Track "Recession Proof"
Yo Gotti has unleashed the Tay Keith-produced "Recession Free," his first song as an independent artist, dedicating it to "all my true hustlers."
Jennifer Lopez Says She Felt Like She 'Let Everyone Down' After ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub
Lopez's was omission was seen as one of the biggest snubs of the year.
Constance Wu Worked 'Undercover' as a Stripper to Prep for 'Hustlers' Role
Wu told Kelly Clarkson that she went undercover as a stripper to prepare for her leading role in 'Hustlers' and made $600.
Academy Voters Explain Why Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, and More Were Snubbed by Oscars
Some light has been shed on some of the more shocking Oscar snubs, and it ain't pretty.
Jennifer Lopez Says She Considered Stripping During Her Years as a Struggling Dancer
Lopez: "It sounded awfully good when I was broke and eating pizza every day."
Jennifer Lopez Claims She Acted in and Produced 'Hustlers' for Free
With 'Hustlers,' Jennifer Lopez saw the biggest opening of her career.
Real-Life Stripper Who Inspired Jennifer Lopez's Character in 'Hustlers' Threatens Lawsuit
Samantha Barbash, the stripper who inspired Jennifer Lopez's character in 'Hustlers,' is threatening a lawsuit for use of her likeness.
Keke Palmer Is Selling 'Sorry To This Man' Meme Merch
The meme stems from a lie detector test that Palmer took with 'Vanity Fair.'
‘Hustlers’ Inspiration Samantha Barbash Calls Out Jennifer Lopez, Claims Movie Studio 'Stole' Her Story
"I wouldn't sign my rights away... I wasn't giving up my TV and film rights for peanuts," Barbash told TMZ.
‘Hustlers’ Exceeds Expectations With $33 Million Box Office Debut
It marks the biggest opening of Jennifer Lopez's career.
'Hustlers' Director Lorene Scafaria Shuts Down Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu Feud Rumors
With 'Hustlers' set to hit theaters this week, director and writer Lorene Scafaria wanted to set the record straight on her cast.