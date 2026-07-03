Hustlers

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Latest Stories

Lil Durk attends All Star WKND with Lil Durk & Moneybagg Yo
Music

Lil Durk Is the New Jay-Z, According to Gillie da Kid

During a recent podcast, Gillie da Kid called Lil Durk the new Jay-Z, a title Durkio has given himself on several occasions on wax and Twitter.

Jordan Rose1528 days ago
Adam Sandle in Hustle teaser trailer
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Stars in Teaser for Netflix’s LeBron James-Produced Basketball Drama 'Hustle'

Netflix shared the first teaser for 'Hustle,' the LeBron James-produced drama starring Adam Sandler as a basketball scout looking to restart his career.

Joe Price1610 days ago
Dave East performing at Rolling Loud in New York
Music

Dave East Celebrates Buying His First Store in Harlem, Says Nipsey Hussle 'Laid the Blueprint'

While taking to Instagram on Tuesday to announce he's now the proud owner of a store in Harlem, NYC, Dave East paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

Brad Callas1689 days ago
diddy
Music

Diddy’s Claim of Being Inspired to Hustle by Waking Up With ‘15 Roaches’ on His Face Has People in Stitches

Diddy shared a would-be inspirational update after the long weekend, claiming he once woke up with "15 roaches" on his face when he was younger.

Trace William Cowen1837 days ago
Juicy J
Music

Juicy J Shares 'The Hustle Still Continues' Deluxe Album f/ Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, and More

Earlier this month Juicy J announced his plans to expand his 2020 album, and he’s followed through on that promise with 'The Hustle Still Continues​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1848 days ago
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j
Music

Juicy J Details New Album 'The Hustle Continues,' Shares Wiz Khalifa Collab

Megan Thee Stallion, ASAP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, and more will make appearances on Juicy J's first independent project in more than a decade.

Trace William Cowen2177 days ago
yo gotti
Music

Watch the Music Video for Yo Gotti's Latest Track "Recession Proof"

Yo Gotti has unleashed the Tay Keith-produced "Recession Free," his first song as an independent artist, dedicating it to "all my true hustlers."

Jordan Rose2206 days ago
jlo
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says She Felt Like She 'Let Everyone Down' After ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub

Lopez's was omission was seen as one of the biggest snubs of the year.

tara mahadevan2328 days ago
Constance Wu made $600 from undercover stripping for 'Hustlers' prep.
Pop Culture

Constance Wu Worked 'Undercover' as a Stripper to Prep for 'Hustlers' Role

Wu told Kelly Clarkson that she went undercover as a stripper to prepare for her leading role in 'Hustlers' and made $600.

Gavin Evans2341 days ago
sandler
Pop Culture

Academy Voters Explain Why Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, and More Were Snubbed by Oscars

Some light has been shed on some of the more shocking Oscar snubs, and it ain't pretty.

Trace William Cowen2366 days ago
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Jennifer Lopez
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says She Considered Stripping During Her Years as a Struggling Dancer

Lopez: "It sounded awfully good when I was broke and eating pizza every day."

Joshua Espinoza2385 days ago
jennifer lopez
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Claims She Acted in and Produced 'Hustlers' for Free

With 'Hustlers,' Jennifer Lopez saw the biggest opening of her career.

tara mahadevan2431 days ago
Jennifer Lopez
Pop Culture

Real-Life Stripper Who Inspired Jennifer Lopez's Character in 'Hustlers' Threatens Lawsuit

Samantha Barbash, the stripper who inspired Jennifer Lopez's character in 'Hustlers,' is threatening a lawsuit for use of her likeness.

Joe Price2488 days ago
keke
Style

Keke Palmer Is Selling 'Sorry To This Man' Meme Merch

The meme stems from a lie detector test that Palmer took with 'Vanity Fair.'

tara mahadevan2492 days ago
Jennifer Lopez attends the "Hustlers" premiere
Pop Culture

‘Hustlers’ Inspiration Samantha Barbash Calls Out Jennifer Lopez, Claims Movie Studio 'Stole' Her Story

"I wouldn't sign my rights away... I wasn't giving up my TV and film rights for peanuts," Barbash told TMZ.

Xavier Hamilton2494 days ago
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hustlers
Pop Culture

‘Hustlers’ Exceeds Expectations With $33 Million Box Office Debut

It marks the biggest opening of Jennifer Lopez's career.

tara mahadevan2497 days ago
Hustlers Cast and director/writer Lorene Scafaria
Pop Culture

'Hustlers' Director Lorene Scafaria Shuts Down Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu Feud Rumors

With 'Hustlers' set to hit theaters this week, director and writer Lorene Scafaria wanted to set the record straight on her cast.

Joe Price2500 days ago

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