Ahead of the release of the expanded version of his 2020 album, The Hustle Continues, Juicy J has returned with the first song from the forthcoming project. Featuring Rico Nasty and Lord Infamous, “Take It” is accompanied by an in-studio visual.

The energetic song is a callback to Three 6 Mafia’s signature sound, with Juicy rapping, “It’s the return of the Mafia, real ni**a’s possé, yup / If you say our name, just like candy man, we poppin’ up / We know ni**as hatin’, got the world screamin’, “Mafia” / You know you ain’t stoppin’ us, what the f**k you thought it was?”

In tandem with the new track, Juicy has announced the release date for The Hustle Still Continues, an expanded version of his latest album The Hustle Continues. Set to drop June 25, the project includes an additional nine tracks featuring Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Lord Infamous, Project Pat, Henry AZ, and Kaash Paige.

Released last November, the original Hustle Continues was Juicy’s first independent album in 10 years. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Album Chart, the LP boasted features from Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Wiz Khalifa, Young Dolph, Key Glock, Logic, ASAP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Conway, Ty Dolla Sign, Jay Rock, and Project Pat.

Check out the video for “Take It” up top, and stream the track now on all major platforms.