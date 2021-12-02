HBO has released the trailer for its upcoming Tommy Oliver-directed documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss which chronicles the life and times of the talented rapper who passed away in December 2019 from a drug overdose.

The trailer shows glimpses of Juice on stage performing in front of thousands and illustrates his rapid rise to stardom. In the second half, it reveals the other side of the late artist and the struggles that he was going through that he would pour into his music. Based on this sample size of the doc, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss looks to capture Juice WRLD as an artist, therapist, rockstar, and regular person who went through the same challenges as his fans.

This trailer also arrives on Dec. 2, on what would have been Juice’s 23rd birthday. The rapper’s mother, Carmela Wallace, wrote a heartfelt letter to honor her late son and celebrate his life.

“When you were born 23 years ago, I never expected that you would not to be here today celebrating your birthday,” the letter reads. “Although it has been nearly two years since you’ve been gone, I still think about you every day and losing you has changed my life forever. I’m glad that we always made sure that we said goodbye when we left each other because we didn’t know when we would see each other again.”

Wallace went on to reminisce on past birthdays they spent together when Juice was younger, how his fans still reach out to her to check in, and how she swears to keep her son’s legacy alive.

“Happy 23rd Birthday Jarad, I love you dearly,” she closes. “I’m thankful for the time that we had and will forever cherish every moment that we shared.”

Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss is set to hit HBO Max on Dec 16. at 8 p.m. Watch the official trailer for the new documentary up top and read the birthday message from Juice’s mom in full here.