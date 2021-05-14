On Friday, Juice WRLD’s mother Carmela Wallace announced her son’s Live Free 999 Fund is partnering with Crisis Text Line to provide access to free counseling.

The announcement arrives to mark the occasion for Mental Health Awareness Month. The Live Free 999 Fund is a charity organization that helps provide easy access to education, prevention, and treatment options for people suffering from opioid addiction and other forms of drug abuse.

To get free, confidential crisis counseling, individuals can text LF999 to 741741, with access available 24 hours a day.

“There’s not a day that I don’t think of Jarad,” said Wallace of her son, having founded the fund last year to honor his legacy. “Many of my memories of him are happy ones and they make me laugh, but some days are very sad. During Mental Health Awareness Month, I want to encourage people to focus on their mental health and to warn them of the dangers of self-medicating and for them to seek support if they need it. I want young people to take this time to do a mental health self-check, to be honest with themselves and reach out to Crisis Text Line if they need someone to talk to. That’s why we’ve formed this alliance, to provide a starting point for young people to get the help they need.”

In a message shared on Instagram this week, Wallace urged fans of Juice WRLD to “recognize the fact that if you’re not okay, it’s okay.” She stressed that if anyone is struggling, whether it be with their mental health or addiction, there’s always help available. “You’re not alone.”

For free access to 24/7 mental health support from the Crisis Text Line, text LF999 to 741741.