Juice WRLD’s latest song “Already Dead” is here.

Prior to the track dropping, Juice’s team announced that they will celebrate the late rapper’s birthday by releasing a posthumous album titled Fighting Demons on December 10.

“There was nothing Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world. He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come,” Juice’s mother Carmela Wallace and Grade A wrote in statement posted underneath the album teaser on YouTube. “Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and had many loved ones and friends around him who never gave up on offering their support to him. Today we announce that we will commemorate his upcoming birthday with a new album ‘Fighting Demons’ on Dec 10th. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental illness to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via the fund created in his honor: LiveFree999.org”

Back in July, it was teased that Juice’s next album would be released as a trilogy, the first of which is titled The Party Never Ends. “It’s 3 parts to the album,” Lil Bibby wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “First part of the album is 90% done, jus waiting on [Travis Scott] spam him!”

Juice’s former manager, Peter Jideonwo, revealed prior to Bibby’s tweet that the first installation would include features from Lil Uzi Vert and “a few other big people.”

In other news, Juice’s life will be explored in HBO Documentary Films’ Music Box series episode Into the Abyss—an “intimate and often eye-opening exploration” of the late rapper’s life, according to a statement. It will premiere on December 16.

Until then, stream “Already Dead” up top.