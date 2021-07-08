New Juice WRLD is on the way.

On Thursday, the late rapper’s team confirmed the release of his second posthumous album that will arrive in three parts. The first installment, titled The Party Never Ends, was announced Thursday afternoon in an animated, sci-fi-inspired trailer. Lil Bibby, label head of Grade A Productions, teased the project at the end of June, revealing the next Juice WRLD effort would be a trilogy.

Bibby’s tweets came just weeks after Juice’s former manager, Peter Jideonwo, shared a few key details on what The Party Never Ends will consist of. He told Twitch streamer Adin Ross that the effort would feature Lil Uzi Vert and “a few other big people.”

News of the three-part album comes less than two years after Juice died at the age 21. The multiplatinum-selling rapper had suffered a seizure at Midway International Airport in early December 2019, and was pronounced dead shortly after. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was an accidental overdose of opioids.

Since Juice’s death, fans have received a number of posthumous records, including a grip of guest verses and the 2020 album Legends Never Die. The project debuted at No. 1 and included contributions from The Weeknd, Halsey, Trippie Redd, and Polo G.

The Party Never Ends is expected to hit streaming services “soon.” Fans can pre-save the project now on Apple Music and Spotify. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.