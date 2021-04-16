Juelz Santana won’t be leaving New Jersey anytime soon.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the Dipset rapper was denied permission to travel out of the state after allegedly failing a drug test. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Santana wanted to fly to Miami for work this month. But, his alleged travel plans and behavior leading up to the trip violated the terms of his probation.

He reportedly wanted to travel to South Florida with two other convicted felons, which isn’t permitted under the rules of his supervised release. Also, the Assistant U.S. Attorney claimed that Santana’s recent urine sample tested positive for opiates and methadone, which is why the judge denied Santana’s travel request.

The rapper’s attorney, Jef Henninger, insists to TMZ that his client isn’t guilty of everything he’s being accused of. Although Henninger admits that Santana hasn’t been hanging out with the “the right people,” he doesn’t think his client is using drugs. Instead, he believes something triggered a false positive in his recent drug test.

Santana is currently on supervised release after serving 19 months of a 27-month sentence. The rapper was originally arrested after a handgun was found in his bag while he was at the airport. Rather than talk to the authorities about the weapon, Santana fled the scene and was forced to turn himself in at a later date.