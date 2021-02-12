Following a premiere earlier this month as part of the mid-pandemic 2021 edition of the Sundance Film Festival, Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah—starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield—is out today in select theaters and on HBO Max.

Accompanying the film’s multi-platform release is the arrival of Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album, a 22-track musical companion piece featuring the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards-nominated H.E.R. track “Fight For You.”

Hit-Boy, Dash Sherrod, Ryan Cooler, and Archie Davis executive produced the album. Among those also featured on the tracklist are Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Chairman Fred Hampton Jr., ASAP Rocky, Black Thought, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Pooh Shiesty, SiR, Polo G, and more.

Here’s the full tracklist:

01. “Cointelpro / Dec. 4” – Chairman Fred Hampton Jr.

02. “Fight For You” – H.E.R.

03. “EPMD” – Nas

04. “Welcome to America” – Black Thought

05. “What It Feels Like” – Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z

06. “Broad Day” – Hit-Boy

07. “Plead the .45th” – Smino & Saba

08. “Somethin Ain’t Right” – Masego ft. JID and Rapsody

09. “Letter 2 U” – BJ The Chicago Kid

10. “On Your Mind” – Lil Durk

11. “Appraise” – White Dave

12. “All Black” – G Herbo

13. “I Declare War” – Nardo Wick

14. “No Profanity” – Pooh Shiesty

15. “Last Man Standing” – Polo G

16. “Respect My Mind” – DOM KENNEDY

17. “Revolutionary” – G Herbo ft. Bump J

18. “Teach Me” – SiR

19. “Contagious” – SAFE & Kiana Ledé

20. “Rich N***a Problems” – A$AP Rocky

21. “Outro”

22. Bonus: “Black Messiah” – Rakim

Stream Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album below via Spotify:

This week, Complex has dropped a number of Judas and the Black Messiah-focused coverage, including an interview with Darrell Britt-Gibson, who plays a young Bobby Rush (co-founder of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers and a congressman) in the film.

“[The Panthers] were such incredible human beings that every day you’re learning something new,” Britt-Gibson said when asked how familiar he was with Chairman Fred Hampton’s story. “They were involved in so much of what we are allowed to do today because of the sacrifices that they made. Everything I thought I knew, it almost felt like I’m learning it and then relearning it, and I’m still learning it, because they just did so much and the Party moved so many things forward. So it was an education.”

Peep the full feature here. And for more on the film, click here.