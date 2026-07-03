Judas and the Black Messiah

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Ryan Coogler
Pop Culture

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Team Making American Political Insurrection Movie

Ryan Coogler, Shaka King, Charles D. King, and Lil Rel Howery are teaming up for an original feature film about an American political insurrection.

Brad Callas1838 days ago
Daniel Kaluuya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.
Pop Culture

HFPA Member Apologizes to Daniel Kaluuya, Says She Didn’t Mistake Him for Leslie Odom Jr.

An HFPA member explained her side of the story regarding a question she asked Daniel Kaluuya where it appeared she confused him with Leslie Odom Jr.

Jose Martinez1908 days ago
Judas and the Black Messiah
Pop Culture

Daniel Kaluuya Wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' at 2021 Oscars

Daniel Kaluuya received universal acclaim for his stunning performance as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Shaka King's 'Judas and the Black Messiah.'

Trace William Cowen1909 days ago
Nas - EPMD (Official Video)
Music

Watch the Video for Nas and Hit-Boy’s “EPMD”

The Nas and Hit-Boy track—which is named after the two-man group from Long Island—originally appeared on the 'Judas and the Black Messiah' soundtrack.

Xavier Hamilton1934 days ago
lakeith
Pop Culture

Oscar Nominee LaKeith Stanfield on Rumors of 2021 Ceremony Changes: 'No One Cares'

In a since-removed IG post, Stanfield noted that "real stuff is happening" in the world. Stanfield was responding to a report on rumored ceremony changes.

Trace William Cowen1935 days ago
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Sign outside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC.
Life

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Moves Lawmaker to Reintroduce Bill to Rename FBI Headquarters

Rep. Steve Cohen has reintroduced a bill that calls for J. Edgar Hoover's name to be removed from the FBI building after seeing 'Judas and the Black Messiah.'

Jose Martinez1957 days ago
Charlamagne Tha God
Pop Culture

Charlamagne tha God Responds to LaKeith Stanfield Calling Him a 'H**'

Charlamagne tha God kept up his beef with LaKeith Stanfield, saying that he likes to get “online and play the victim” on an episode of 'The Breakfast Club.'

Alex Galbraith1971 days ago
Lakeith Stanfield attends BuzzFeed's "AM To DM"
Pop Culture

Lakeith Stanfield Says He Needed Therapy After Filming 'Judas and The Black Messiah'

Stanfield explains that his connection to Fred Hampton, actor Daniel Kaluuya, and the story made it hard for him to separate his real emotions from acting.

Xavier Hamilton1974 days ago
lakeith
Pop Culture

LaKeith Stanfield Slams Charlamagne tha God After 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Remark: 'This is What H**s Do'

LaKeith Stanfield had choice words for Charlamagne after a question posed to Daniel Kaluuya about Stanfield's role in 'Judas and the Black Messiah.'

Jordan Rose1974 days ago
nip
Music

Mike & Keys Offer Response to Tito Lopez's Claims About Nipsey Hussle's "What It Feels Like" Verse

Nipsey Hussle's producers Mike & Keys cleared up claims Tito Lopez made about "What It Feels Like" being his own song first before it got to Nip.

Jordan Rose1975 days ago
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Judas and the black messiah wardrobe
Style

How Costume Designer Charlese Antoinette Jones Ensured ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Avoided Cosplay

Charlese Antoinette Jones, the costume designer behind ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ talks how she ensured the wardrobe was authentic and avoided cosplay.

Aria Hughes1982 days ago
judas
Music

Stream 'Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album' f/ Jay-Z, ASAP Rocky, Nipsey Hussle, and More

The stacked 22-track album arrives on the same day as the film, which hits select theaters and the HBO Max streaming platform simultaneously.

Trace William Cowen1982 days ago
Dominique Fishback
Pop Culture

'I’m the Sole Advocate': Dominique Fishback on Her Work in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Dominique Fishback talks playing Deborah Johnson in 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' being the sole advocate for this love story, and what she wants to do next.

Khal1984 days ago
jay z nipsey judas black movie lebron preview
Music

Jay-Z Name-Drops Drake on New Nipsey Hussle Collab "What It Feels Like"

Ahead of its drop on Friday, LeBron took to IG to share a preview of Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z's 'Judas and the Black Messiah' track "What It Feels Like."

Abel Shifferaw1984 days ago

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