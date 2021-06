Jorja Smith is on a roll.

After teaming up with fellow Walsall native Wesley Joseph on his “Patience” single earlier this month, and dropping her Be Right Back EP last month, Smith is back with visuals for BRB’s Ed Thomas-produced highlight “Home”. Directed by Rob Akin, the video was shot out in the rural town of Uxbridge and depicts a story about family and the importance of communication in a relationship.