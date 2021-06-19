Following on from last year’s loosies “Imaginary Friends”, “Ghostin’” and “Martys”, Walsall-born rapper, singer and producer Wesley Joseph’s debut project, Ultramarine, has arrived with eight tracks that showcase his star potential.

Supported by lead single “Patience”, featuring fellow Walsall native Jorja Smith, its accompanying video, directed by Joseph, is a cinematic piece which sees the pair ride down a lonely road in a vintage car before ultimutely crashing into another, with the following shots showing Smith on the ground, in front of burning wreckage, and Joseph standing on a bed of flowers in an almost heavenly state.

Soulful, pensive and full of quirks that keep the playthrough fresh and engaging, Ultramarine is a solid debut effort from Wesley Joseph, who’s also a member of the OG Horse rap collective. Listen below and peep the “Patience” visuals above.