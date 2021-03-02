John Mayer took his digital footprint to the next level Monday, when he launched his first TikTok account. But the response may not have been what the 43-year-old singer-songwriter had anticipated.

The Internet-savvy host of the Instagram talkshow Current Mood noticed early on that reactions to his app exploration weren’t entirely positive. Under his first clip, which was of him jokingly trying to figure out how the app works, Mayer’s comment section was filled with jabs from upset fans – many seemingly Taylor Swift fans.

Some wrote comments like “we will never forget what you did to our girl Taylor” and quoted lyrics to Swift’s 2010 track “Dear John,” which many believe to be about the singers’ past relationship. One fan commented, “John don’t you think 19 was too young,” referring to how old Swift was when Mayer dated her at age 32.

The guitarist then seemingly responded with a TikTok, where he pretended to be nodding his head in conversation with the caption “POV: You’re berating me and I’m hearing you out.”

Mayer then signed off with a third TikTok, singing the lyrics “That was a weird day / That, that was a real weird day” and captioning the post “Goodnight new friends!” The Continuum singer has yet to share a video today.

Back in 2012, Mayer spoke with Rolling Stone, calling Swift’s songwriting “a really lousy thing to do.” Swift responded a few months later, saying Mayer was “presumptuous” for thinking the song was about him.