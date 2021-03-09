DJ Scheme has dropped the visuals for his Joey Badass-assisted track “Trust Nobody (2 My Brothers)” on Monday, and as you’d imagine, it’s heavy nature and grainy scenes match the tone of the track effortlessly.

Through the video, directed by Levi Turner and Waqas Ghani and produced by Farah Idrees, Joey can be seen pondering life as he raps laying on the floor, as well as riding around with the windows down. It’s some powerful imagery to match the emcee’s just-as-powerful lyrics.

During the track, Joey touches on his mental health and needing some help. “Tell me, who can I trust if I don’t trust myself?/Fallin’ victim to lust and needed someone else/I run away from my problems knowin’ I need some help (I need some help)/ Been fuckin’ with these drugs, fuckin’ with my mental health.”

The clip arrives three months after Scheme dropped his star-studded FAMILY album, featuring appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, Lil Mosey, Cordae, and more. He’s previously released a handful of visuals from the festival-lineup-esque project, including standout “Baby” with iann dior and “Homesick” with Skrillex and Zacari.

In the YouTube description, Scheme wrote that the song “is a special record dedicated to my brothers,” using the abriviations “999” and “BVF” for Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion.

Check out the new video above.